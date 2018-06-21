Police: Man tried to seduce undercover police officer with chicken alfredo

(WHDH) — An Ohio man is reportedly facing charges after police say he tried to set up a meeting with a teenager by enticing him with chicken alfredo and Sprite.

Albert Maruna, 23, thought he was speaking online with a 15-year-old boy, but it turned out to be an undercover police officer on the other end of the conversation, the New York Daily News reports.

Maruna sent nude photos of himself to police and expressed a desire to have sexual relations with the boy, according to the news outlet.

The Ashtabula County native was arrested as part of a sting in December 2017 after meeting the officer who posed as the boy.

Maruna has since been ordered to serve 120 days under house arrest and will be required to register as a sex offender.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)