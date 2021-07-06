(WHDH) — A man facing a murder charge after police say he tried to sell his girlfriend’s car with her dead body in the back seat, authorities said.

Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, of Tennessee, was arrested last month on a criminal homicide warrant in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 44-year-old Pamela Paz, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a body found in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road at the Briley Parkway overpass in Nashville on May 2 found Paz’s remains, police added.

An autopsy is said to have determined that Paz died from neck trauma and strangulation.

The day before Paz’s body was discovered, Johnson tried to sell her Dodge Charger with her body in the backseat, a witness told detectives.

Johnson was ultimately identified as the suspect and taken into custody weeks later.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)