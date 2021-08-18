NASHVILLE (WHDH) — A man who became upset that his dog peed on the floor strangled it to death in Nashville early Saturday morning, police said.

Metropolitan Nashville Animal Control responding to a report of a dead dog at an apartment on Longhunter Lane found a dog’s body tethered to the door and covered in its own feces and urine, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told WSMV.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that Torrie M. Shack, 32, used the dog’s collar to strangle it to death as his roommates pleaded with him not to hurt the pet, police said.

One person reportedly told officers that the dog’s screams woke them up around 2:30 a.m.

Shack was arrested on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

