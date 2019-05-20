MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WHDH) — Police charged a New Jersey man accused of urinating on a memorial in honor of a 9-year-old boy who passed away from an inoperable brain tumor.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department launched an investigation after receiving information about a “disturbing video” that was posted on social media of a man urinating on the memorial for Christian Clopp, who died in 2012, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Bryan Bellace, from Egg Harbor City.

He was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

The man who allegedly filmed the incident, 23-year-old Daniel Flippen, from Hammonton, was also charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a park.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)