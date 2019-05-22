Police: Man urinated on NH veterans memorial hours after being released from custody

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say they arrested him for urinating on a veterans memorial just hours after releasing him on bail on an assault charge.

Officers patrolling a foot patrol on Elm Street about 12:30 p.m. saw what they believed was a man urinating on a marble memorial inside Veterans Park and numerous people staring and yelling at him to stop, according to Manchester police.

The man, later identified as Yeudefeliz Cepeda De La Cruz, was arrested, prompting those nearby to clap and thank the police officers.

As he was being processed, police determined that De La Cruz had active bail conditions issued earlier in the day after being charged with simple assault in connection with an altercation with another man. Police said he had been released hours before he was found in the park.

He is expected to be arraigned May 23 in Manchester Circuit Court.

