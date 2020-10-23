Police: Man used 24-cent Kool-Aid packet to steal $1K in Walmart merchandise

(WHDH) — A Florida man is facing criminal charges after police say he recently used a 24-cent Kool-Aid packet at a self-checkout to steal about $1,000 in Walmart merchandise.

Bradley D. Young, 37, of North Naples, was arrested Sunday on charges including grand theft and shoplifting, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a report of a theft in progress at a Walmart in North Naples spoke with a loss prevention officer who watched Young scan merchandise with a Kool-Aid packet that he had concealed in the palm of his hand so the items would ring up at 24 cents, the sheriff’s office said.

Young allegedly rang up three Kool-Aid packets and other small items, totaling $24.44 for $994.13 worth of merchandise, including a scooter, a dual-navigation system, and a slew of batteries.

In August, Young attempted to walk out of the store with a cart full of stolen goods after he pretended to scan items, including an array of merchandise that he had stuffed inside of a backpack, the loss prevention officer told deputies.

The officer also accused Young of taking a soda and a fan off of a shelf and bringing the items to customer service, where he was given a refund after producing a photo of a fake receipt on his phone.

Records show Young is a convicted felon out of Ohio, according to investigators.

