LONG BEACH, Calif. (WHDH) — A man is accused of beating a woman to death with a motorized scooter in Long Beach, California Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of an assault involving a deadly weapon in the area of E. 64th Street around 12:30 p.m. found 63-year-old Rosa Elena Hernandez, of Long Beach, with significant injuries to her upper torso, police said.

Fire officials declared her dead at the scene.

An initial investigation suggested that a man physically assaulted Hernandez with a scooter, according to police.

Around 5 p.m., detectives located a person of interest at a local business in the area of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard.

He was taken into custody and later booked for murder, police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

