Police: Man viciously attacked mother, woman before throwing child out window

(WHDH) — A Florida man is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he beat his mother with a two-by-four, stabbed a woman in the eyes with a knife, and then threw their 1-year-old child out of a window over the weekend.

Pierre Gabriel Francois, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested Saturday on charges including two counts of attempted felony murder and one charge of aggravated assault, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Deputies responding to Francois’ Fort Lauderdale home reportedly found his baby girl face down on the ground in the front yard and the child’s mother suffering from traumatic eye injuries.

The baby’s mother is not expected to be able to see again, while the child remains hospitalized with life-threatening brain injuries, according to the newspaper.

Francois’ mother was the first to be attacked in the violent rampage after she awoke in the middle of the night and told her son to stop punching the walls, an arrest report obtained by the news outlet indicated.

Francois then reportedly became angry and repeatedly struck his mother with a large piece of wood.

After fending off Francois’ blows with her arms, the woman told investigators that her son then attacked the mother of his child with a knife before tossing his baby through a glass window.

Francois’ bail has since been set at $550,000.

