Police: Man violently threw mother’s dog to its death after she wouldn’t let him have sex in her house

(WHDH) — A 39-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he reportedly threw his mother’s small dog to its death in a fit of rage after she told him that he could not have sex in her house.

James Garcia was arrested Saturday on charges of animal cruelty for allegedly hurling his mother’s dog, named Roxy, across the house following an argument on Oct. 24, according to court affidavits obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.

Garcia grabbed Roxy off of a sofa and flung her 20 feet into the kitchen, where she hit the floor hard after his mother told him that he could not have a woman over for sex, the news outlet reported. He had been staying with his parents on and off for years.

The court affidavits indicated that Roxy’s heart burst, causing her to bleed to death.

Garcia reportedly told responding officers that he was “terribly sorry for throwing the dog across the room.”

He was released from prison after posting $5,000 bond.

