Police: Man visiting family for holidays brutally beaten after being found naked in bedroom with young kids

(WHDH) — A man visiting family for the holidays was brutally beaten by after the father of two young children him naked in a bedroom where the youngsters were sleeping, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a home in Virginia on the morning of Dec. 29, 2019, found a chaotic scene, 60-year-old Mark Stanley suffering from severe injuries, and a furious man holding a handgun, according to Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger L. Harris.

An investigation determined that the father of two children, ages 2 and 3, woke up in the middle of the night to find Stanley, of North Carolina, standing in their bedroom nude from the waist down, Harris said in a press release.

When asked what he was doing in the room, Stanley allegedly pushed the father away and locked the door. The father then reportedly burst through the door and started pummeling Stanley.

Stanley was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges including two counts of indecent liberties and one count of domestic assault.

The children were also evaluated for injuries.

Stanley is being held without bond.

