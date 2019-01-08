Police: Man walking along beach finds body in water off Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities on Cape Cod are investigating after a beachgoer found a woman’s body in the water off Barnstable on Tuesday.

Emergency officials responding to Kalmus Beach about 11 a.m. spoke with a man who said he was walking in the area when he spotted the body, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The body was pulled from the water and taken away for examination.

Barnstable police and state police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Foul play is not suspected.

