Police: Man wanted for assaulting officer caught fare evading at North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man wanted for allegedly assaulting a police officer was arrested after he was caught fare evading at North Station on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers assigned to the station’s Green Line area caught 31-year-old Derek Matarazzo as he tried to “piggyback” through a subway turnstile behind a paying customer, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Police say Matatrazzo initially gave a fake name in an attempt to disguise his identity but officers were not fooled.

Matarazzo was taken into custody and was later said to be found in possession of drugs.

He had been wanted on warrants out of Lowell District Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime.

