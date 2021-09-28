DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a woman’s bedroom, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her in Dover, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Donald Levier, 35, of Somersworth, is wanted on felony arrest warrants for burglary and attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to Dover police.

Officers responding to a home on New York Street around 1:10 a.m. met with a female resident who said she had woke up to find a man she did not know inside her bedroom.

The man allegedly climbed into her bed and tried to sexually assault her.

She told him to leave the apartment and he complied, police said.

Based on the description provided by the victim, along with additional evidence, police say they were able to identify the suspect as Levier.

Anyone with information on Levier’s whereabouts is asked to call Dover police at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

The Dover Crimeline can also be contacted via www.dovernhcrimeline.org.

