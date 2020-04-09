Police: Man wanted for gas station robbery in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a gas station robbery in Manchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a burglary on Elm Street were told that a suspect, later identified as David Lang, 46, of Manchester, broke into the gas station and Dunkin’ store, ransacked registers and stole cash and cigarettes, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect was in the building around 11:45 p.m. and then again around 4 a.m. with an accomplice, according to police.

Lang was released on bail after police say he broke into Central High School in March.

He will be charged with a bail violation and burglary once located, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

