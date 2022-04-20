STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in two states was arrested following a high-speed chase involving troopers that prompted the closure of Interstate 90 in Western Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A trooper found a man wanted on felony warrants out of Maine and Illinois sleeping in a stolen vehicle at the Charlton Service Plaza shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

The man, who state police identified as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, allegedly refused to unlock the doors of his Mitsubishi Endeavor, turned the ignition on, and fled on the westbound side of the Turnpike.

State police say Oldaker evaded cruisers in Chicopee and Ludlow before he eventually hit a tire deflation device deployed by troopers in Stockbridge, about three miles from the New York line.

Lanes on both the west and eastbound side of the highway were shut down after Oldaker again refused to get out of his vehicle, prompting a standoff, according to state police. Officials were ultimately able to negotiate a peaceful surrender around 9 a.m. and Oldaker was taken into custody.

Oldaker was said to be wanted on two extraditable warrants, one out of Maine issued last week charging him with violent stalking and one out of Illinois from February 2014 charging him with home invasion and sex assault.

Additional charges stemming from the pursuit will be filed against Oldaker.

An investigation remains ongoing.

