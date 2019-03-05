Police: Man wanted in fatal shooting at Randolph home arrested in Lynn after manhunt

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suspected of fatally shooting a 33-year-old man inside a home in Randolph on Monday night was arrested Tuesday in Lynn following a nearly 20-hour manhunt, authorities said.

Justin Gaston, 32, was taken into custody on Richards Street for his alleged role in the murder of Haki Sanders, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Gaston is said to have surrendered to troopers, Lynn police, and Randolph police around 4:30 p.m.

“This was a coordinated effort, leading to his capture without incident,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “Chief William Pace and the Randolph Police, the State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk DA’s Office, the State Police STOP Team and others worked together to bring this search to a safe conclusion.”

Gaston, who authorities described as “armed and dangerous,” is accused of fatally shooting Sanders at his home on Petipas Lane.

Both the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was not random, according to investigators.

Gaston is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge in Quincy District Court. https://twitter.com/MassStatePolice/status/1103051968275206144

