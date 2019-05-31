Police: Man wanted in Lynn shooting found hiding in attic of Pennsylvania home

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lynn that wounded a 19-year-old woman last month was found hiding in the attic of a home in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, officials said.

Deylis Encarnacion, 19, was tracked to Hazelton Township and arrested after he allegedly opened fire on a woman on Warren Street on April 28, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and Encarnacion fled the scene.

In addition to facing firearm and ammunition offenses, Encarnacion will be charged with being a fugitive from justice when rendition proceedings are complete.

Geraldo Rojas, 19, is also charged in the shooting. He was arrested at his Lynn home on May 3.

Encarnacion is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

