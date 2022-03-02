EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was arrested on a slew of charges after he was found hiding in a small town in Maine.

Tylor Santos, 29, is facing charges including domestic assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, threats to commit a crime, various firearms offenses and possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute, according to police.

After allegedly shooting the other man on January 6, investigators learned that Santos fled to Embden, Maine — a small town in Somerset County, northwest of Bangor.

State police troopers in partnership with New Bedford police and the Maine state police and US Marshals Service searched a home on East Shore Road early Monday morning. As they approached, the team saw Santosrunning from the back of the house and out onto a frozen pond.

After he had retreated back into the house, the authorities said they surrounded it and Santos eventually surrendered.

He is due to be rendited back to Massachusetts to answer to the charges.

The victim of the shooting suffered non-fatal injuries.

