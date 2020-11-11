Police: Man wanted in string of armed robberies in Boston busted after stealing Amazon van

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies in Boston was busted Tuesday after police say he swiped an Amazon van in broad daylight.

Edwin Powell, 46, of Dorchester, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny over $1,200, and nine counts of armed robbery while masked, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers investigating a number of robberies that date back to early September in the area of Dorchester and Welles avenues around 1:30 p.m. spotted Powell running down the middle of the street, police said.

Powell then allegedly climbed into a gray Amazon van and drove off in the area of St. Mark’s Road.

Detectives were ultimately able to locate Powell at his home by tracking the van driver’s cellphone, which was left inside the vehicle, police said.

A number of stolen Amazon packages were said to be found scattered in Powell’s hallway.

Police did not detail the other alleged robberies.

An investigation remains ongoing.

