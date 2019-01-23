Police: Man wanted on animal cruelty charge caught beating dog at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Natick man wanted on an animal cruelty charge was arrested Tuesday after transit police say he viciously beat a dog on a Boston train platform.

Officers responding to a report of a man beating his dog at the MBTA’s Ashmont Station spoke with witnesses who said they had just seen Michael Webb, 26, using his dog’s leash to whip and beat the animal, according to transit police.

Webb, who is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, allegedly told police they’d need “more than two officers to take him” and he was placed under arrest after other officers arrived on scene.

During the booking process, police say they determined Webb had an active warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for cruelty to animals.

His dog, Coco, was taken by Boston Animal Control.