Police: Man wanted on assault charges found with loaded gun in Foxboro

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted on assault and burglary charges tried to flee police before being arrested in Foxboro on Tuesday, officials said.

State police looking for Dwayne Rogers-Flonory, 29, on warrants out of Boston on burglary, firearms, and assault and battery charges found him on Foxborough Boulevard at 8:20 a.m., officials said. Rogers-Flonory fled and scaled a fence after seeing officers but was arrested trying to scale a second fence.

Police allegedly found him to be in possession of a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun and 13 grams of crack cocaine.

He was arrested on the warrants as well as charges of carrying a loaded gun, unlawfully carrying a gun, second offense, being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, committing a firearm violation while having prior convictions, and resisting arrest.

Rogers-Flonory is expected to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)