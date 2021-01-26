Police: Man wanted on assault charges found with loaded gun in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted on assault and burglary charges tried to flee police before being arrested in Foxborough Tuesday, officials said.

State police looking for Dwayne Rogers-Flonory, 29, on warrants out of Boston for burglary, firearms and assault and battery charges found him on Foxborough Boulevard at 8:20 a.m., officials said. Rogers-Flonory fled and scaled a fence after seeing officers but was arrested trying to scale a second fence.

Police allegedly found a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun and 13 grams of crack cocaine on Rogers-Flonory. He was charged with the warrants as well as carrying a loaded gun, unlawful carrying of a gun, second offense, felon possessing a gun, possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute, firearm violation while having prior convictions and resisting arrest.

Rogers-Flonory was scheduled for arraignment at Wrentham District Court.

