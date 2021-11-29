MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested after robbing a Home Depot in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Home Depot on March Avenue around 4:50 p.m. learned that a store employee saw a man putting items in his waistband and pockets, according to Manchester police.

The employee confronted the suspect and told him to give back the merchandise, police said.

The suspect then allegedly told the employee that he had a 45, which the employee believed to mean a gun.

The suspect left the store on a bicycle but officers located him nearby, police said.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Comeau, 31, of Manchester, had multiple active arrest warrants out of several different courts, including on charges of failure to appear, willful concealment, and endangering the welfare of a child, police added.

He was charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest, and criminal trespassing in connection with the Home Depot incident.

Comeau is slated to be arraigned Monday in Manchester Circuit Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)