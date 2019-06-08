Police: Man wanted on several warrants arrested on subsequent firearm charge

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who had multiple active warrants for his arrest was nabbed Friday when officers spotted him in a suspicious vehicle in Dorchester.

Officers for Boston’s Drug Control Unit were patrolling around 8:20 p.m. when they spotted 31-year-old Donell Phillips in a car parked in the intersection of Wayland Street and Howard Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.

Upon recognition, officers attempted to pull the car over to take Phillips into custody.

However, the female driver, whose name was not released, allegedly refused to comply and led police on a chase before coming to a stop in a parking lot at the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street.

That is when Phillips attempted to flee the scene on foot. He was apprehended on Bishop Joe L. Smith Way after a brief pursuit.

According to police, officers found a loaded TCP Taurus firearm and five small plastic bags containing crack cocaine on the suspect.

It was later discovered that the female driver was driving on a revoked license. She was issued a citation and released along with another passenger in the vehicle.

Phillips is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Cout on several firearms charges in addition to a number of OUI and drug charges.

