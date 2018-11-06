Police: Man wanted on several warrants caught stealing bike at MBTA station

MALDEN (WHDH) - A man who had multiple active warrants for his arrest was nabbed Monday when a transit police officer caught him with a sheet metal sheer in hand as he tried to steal a bicycle from the Oak Grove Station in Malden, officials said.

An officer on patrol at the station around 4:20 p.m. spotted Norbert Berthiaume, 28, of Medford, as he tried to extricate a secured bicycle, according to the Transit Police Department.

Berthiaume allegedly fled when the officer approached, prompting a brief chase. With the help of a Good Samaritan, Berthiaume was apprehended and taken into custody.

During the booking process, police learned that Berthiaume had several warrants issued from East Brookfield District Court for OUI drugs, possession of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and from Boston Municipal Court for possession of class B drugs.

It’s not clear when Berthiaume will be called to court.

