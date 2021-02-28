Police: Man wanted on several warrants spits at T employee

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted on several warrants was arrested after police say he spat at a T employee in Ashmont Station in Boston.

An officer patrolling the station at 6:30 p.m. on Friday was approached by an MBTA employee who reported that a man refused to pay his fare and stood in front of the gate, preventing it from closing, according to police.

When the employee asked him to pay his fare and remove himself from the gate, the suspect, Carlos Pires, 46, who is homeless, began shouting profanities and spat at the T employee, transit police said.

The employee was able to evade his spit.

An officer approached Pires and learned he was wanted on several warrants issued from Boston Municipal Court, including assault and battery on an ambulance personnel, assault and two counts of threats to commit a crime, according to police.

Pires was also wanted for malicious destruction of property out of Roxbury Municipal Court, assault and battery and trespassing on railroad tracks out of Dorchester District Court, and open and gross lewdness out of South Boston District Court, police said.

