Police: Man was drinking with OkCupid date before he urinated on American flags in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of urinating on multiple American flags at Somerville Veterans Memorial Cemetery while on a date earlier this month faced a judge Thursday.

Michael Lacey, 31, pleaded not guilty in Somerville District Court to charges of willful defacement of a monument, open and gross lewdness, and disturbing the peace.

Lacey, sporting a new hairdo and glasses, turned himself in Wednesday after an Arlington man said he witnessed Lacey unzip his pants and relieve himself on the flags in broad daylight on Sept. 10, according to the Somerville Mayor’s Office.

George Gatteny says he was stopped behind a bus on Broadway near Clarendon Station when he saw two people near a memorial statue, including Lacey.

“He undid his pants, took himself out and started urinating on the flags,” he told 7News.

Gatteny, shocked by what he was witnessing, got out of his car and confronted Lacey. He says Lacey laughed in his face and walked off with a woman.

The woman who Lacey was with told police that the two were on an OkCupid date, had been drinking and were “somewhat intoxicated,” according to a police report.

Lacey made some type of “anti-government” comment prior to committing the disgusting act, the report indicated. Lacey’s date told police that he mentioned the need to use the bathroom before he walked over to the monument and ripped the flags out of a flowerbed.

An outraged Gatteny shared several images of the soaked flags and vandalized statue on social media. The post quickly went viral and police launched an investigation.

The American Flags were removed and have since been replaced.

Lacey, who was released on personal recognizance, was ordered to stay away from the cemetery and refrain from drinking.

He is due back in court in October.

