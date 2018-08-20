Police: Man was driving impaired when he hit, injured pedestrian in Hampton, NH

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hampton, New Hampshire man accused of hitting a pedestrian Sunday night was impaired at the time of the crash, police say.

A Hampton, New Hampshire police officer who came across an injured person on the ground in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 6th Street about 9 p.m. determined the person had been hit by a motorist while crossing Ocean Boulevard in a crosswalk, according to a release issued Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, later identified as Sean Conyngham, remained on scene and was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to yield for a pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Conynham was released on $1,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in 10th Circuit District Court in Seabrook on Sept. 11.

