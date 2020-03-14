Police: Man waves gun, punches officers near JFK/UMass T station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing firearm and assault charges after allegedly waving a gun around and hitting officers near the JFK/UMass MBTA station Friday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man brandishing a gun on Col. Michael J. McDonough Way at 12:45 p.m. saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking with a woman on the connector of the JFK/UMass station, police said. When police stopped and frisked the man, he allegedly struck officers several times and ran away on Old Colony Avenue while the woman ran in another direction.

When officers caught the man and frisked him, he did not have a gun, police said. Quincy officers arrested the woman with a gun at an unrelated incident later that afternoon and police determined the man had given the woman the gun when he saw approaching Boston officers at the T station.

Keon Baker, 28, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

