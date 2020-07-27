Police: Man waves switchblade while robbing 7-11 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing robbery and assault charges after punching people and waving a switchblade at them after attempting to steal items from a 7-11 in Boston Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at a Washington Street 7-11 at 5:10 p.m. were told a man entered the store and tried to steal several items, police said. Two people tried to stop the man and he allegedly punched one in the face before fleeing the store without the items.

The victims said the suspect returned to the store brandishing a switchblade and lunging at them with the knife before grabbing several items and fleeing again, according to police. After police broadcast a description of the suspect, officers arrested a man matching the description on Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass.

Daniel Moreno, 23, of Dedham, was charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and larceny under $1200. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)