MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wearing costume devil horns and a black wig attempted to gain entry into a New Hampshire residence by banging on the windows and trying to open the doors Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman with long black hair, costume devil horns, make-up, and fishnet stockings trying to get into a home on Grouse Lane in Merrimack around 5:30 a.m. spotted Eric Mann, 31, of Merrimack, running from an emergency access gate, according to Merrimack police.

Officers caught up with Mann as he stepped inside the front door of a residence, police said.

He was taken into custody after officers determined that he matched the majority of the description given to them.

He is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court-Merrimack on Oct. 29 to answer to the charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

