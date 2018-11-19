Police: Man wearing homemade knife necklace threatened neighbor, 2 children

(WHDH) — A man wearing a necklace made out of knives was arrested after authorities say he threatened to kill his neighbor before charging at two children during an altercation in Florida last week.

Deputies responding to a home in Pensacola for a 911 call learned 64-year-old John Stephen Bulla had been standing outside of his neighbor’s home wearing a “homemade knife necklace” with a knife in each hand, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

The neighbor told deputies that Bulla had been causing a commotion, prompting him to step outside with his children. Bulla allegedly said, “If you call the cops, I will kill you,” after his neighbor asked him to quiet down and leave.

Bulla then charged at his neighbor and children, forcing them to retreat back inside their home, according to the news outlet. He allegedly continued to yell outside while his neighbor called the police.

When deputies knocked on Bulla’s door, he refused to come out, shouted that he was armed with a “knife and hammer” and stated that he would “kill anyone who came inside,” authorities said.

Deputies later found a homemade knife, along with a hammer and box cutter inside Bulla’s residence.

Bulla was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of cruelty toward a child.

He is being held on $30,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)