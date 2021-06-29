REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man on a warrant for child rape who was allegedly hiding in Maine with a man who hit a state trooper with a car in Revere over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Officials said Luis Price-Gonzalez, 29, fled a traffic stop on Route 1A in Revere Saturday afternoon and allegedly drove into a cruiers and then struck and injured a trooper while driving away. Price-Gonzalez was driving a car that Andy Escarfuller-Medina, 22, had allegedly taken from a family member without permission, according to police.

After investigating, police arrested Price-Gonzalez and Escarfuller-Medina at a Maine home on Tuesday. Price-Gonzalez was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, negligent driving, leaving the scene of personal injury and warrants for animal cruelty and breaking and entering.

Escarfuller-Medina was arrested on a warrant for two counts of statutory child rape, posing a chld in the nude and distributing material showing a child in a sexual act. Both were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail pending rendition to Massachusetts.

