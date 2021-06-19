WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a man wanted after allegedly asking a girl to get into his car in Wayland was trying to help her and said he would not face any charges.

After police said the man was wanted in connection with the incident on Wednesday, he voluntarily came to the police station Saturday, officials said. Police said the man was trying to help the girl cross Rice Road safely, but there was a misunderstanding because of his accent.

Police said the matter was resolved and the man will not be charged.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)