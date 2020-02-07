Police: Man who beat girlfriend to death in jealous rage ordered her Uber to hospital

(WHDH) — A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he beat his 22-year-old girlfriend to death in a jealous rage and then ordered her an Uber to take to the hospital.

Nicholas Forman, 23, of Perkiomen Township, Pennsylvania, was arrested Thursday and charged with first- and third-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Harooni, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Forman buckled Harooni’s lifeless body into an Uber on Monday and ordered the driver to take them to Pottstown Memorial Hospital, where he told nurses that his girlfriend had been attacked by a group of women, police said in documents obtained by the news outlet.

Doctors evaluated Harooni and reportedly called Pennsylvania State Police to inform them that she had suffered severe head trauma, bruises to the neck, and a bloodied nose in a violent assault.

Harooni’s body was said to be “ice cold” when it arrived at the hospital. Forman allegedly told medics that she had been like that “for a while.”

Forman allegedly told investigators that Harooni was badly injured in a fight with three women they had encountered at a bar on Sunday but police said evidence told a differing story.

A video saved on Forman’s phone reportedly showed Harooni lying motionless on the ground and a man’s voice stating, “This is what cheating liars get.”

An Uber driver who took them home from the bar after the Super Bowl is said to have told police that the couple was fighting and arguing over an apparent text that Harooni received from an ex-boyfriend.

Police believe Foreman’s voice is the one that can be heard on the video.

An investigation is ongoing.

