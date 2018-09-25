Police: Man who blew through stop sign hid 80 grams of cocaine under buttocks

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly blew through a stop sign in Fall River Monday night was caught hiding 80 grams of cocaine under his buttocks, officials said.

Officers on patrol in the area of Palmer and Main streets around 6 p.m. stopped the driver of red Ford Focus after watching him go through the stop, sideswipe several parked cars on Peckham Street and drift into oncoming traffic before pulling into a driveway, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The driver, identified by police as 28-year-old Kristopher Moss, allegedly told officers that he did not have a license to drive.

While speaking with officers, police say Moss made several movements, including turning his back to the officers, placing his hands between his legs, and reaching under his buttocks.

Moss was ordered out of the vehicle and officers found a large quantity of cocaine, which was packaged for street-level sales, officials said.

He is charged with trafficking cocaine, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

