BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester man was placed under arrest after he allegedly broke into the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and tried gaining access to the tiger enclosure on Monday morning.

Matthew Abraham, 24, broke into the zoo by climbing over a gate around 9 a.m., according to state police.

Security staff detained Abraham as he tried to get into the tiger enclosure, state police said.

Boston EMS responded to the zoo to evaluate Abraham and determined he was mentally competent, state police added.

Abraham was taken into custody on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

No additional information was immediately released.

