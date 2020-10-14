Police: Man who broke into Gov. Baker’s home has long rap sheet including violent offenses, harassing and stalking behavior

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Danvers man who prosecutors say has a lengthy criminal history including more than a dozen violent offenses and instances of stalking or harassing behavior has been ordered to stay away from Gov. Charlie Baker and his family after allegedly breaking into their Swampscott house earlier this month while First Lady Lauren Baker and her daughter were home.

Lane Forman, 59, was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Friday on a charge of breaking and entering during the daytime for a misdemeanor in connection with the alleged incident two days earlier, during which he allegedly pulled into the governor’s driveway at 2:35 p.m., walked up the side walkway leading to the side door to the house, opened the unlocked door, and left a yellow manila envelope containing a letter addressed to Baker and several other documents and photos on the floor inside, according to court documents.

When a police officer outside noticed what was happening, he said he motioned to the uniformed detail stationed outside of Baker’s house “as if to indicate there was someone in the driveway” before crossing the street and asking Forman what his business was with the governor, to which he allegedly responded, “Don’t (expletive) with me. Charlie told me to drop this off.”

Investigators later tracked the black Hyundai Tucson with Florida plates Forman was driving to an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Salem and confirmed through their records that the vehicle had been rented to him.

In their report, police noted Forman has a lengthy criminal history with 44 entries between 1986 and 2018 that includes about 14 entries for violent offenses, five entries for threatening, stalking, and harassing or similar behavior, and a lengthy history of court defaults.

A judge set bail at $5,000 and equipped Forman with a GPS tracking device. He is due back in court Nov. 4.

