(WHDH) — A Kentucky man suspected of breaking into multiple homes was recently busted with about 100 stolen pairs of women’s underwear and bras, authorities said.

John Hawkins III, 36, of Harrodsburg, is facing charges including seven counts of burglary, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives investigating a string of burglaries in the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort that date back to the summer of 2021 learned Hawkins had broke into multiple homes and removed only women’s underwear, the sheriff’s office said.

When detectives executed a search warrant at Hawkins’ home last week, they reportedly found a large collection of women’s underwear and bras believed to have been stolen from residences in Franklin County.

Hawkins was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

