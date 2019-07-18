Police: Man who can’t drive stick shift nabbed after carjacking elderly man

(WHDH) — A man who had no idea how to operate a stick shift was nabbed by police in Florida after he allegedly carjacked an elderly man but couldn’t get away, officials said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a reported carjacking at East Colonial Drive and Dean Road on Tuesday spotted 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander trying to gain access to a second vehicle.

Officials say Alexander ditched the first car he stole because it was equipped with a manual transmission.

Deputies arrested him before he could get behind the wheel of an automatic vehicle.

Alexander is charged with carjacking, battery on a victim over 65, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

