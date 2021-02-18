MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man allegedly seen with a rifle after he became upset that children had allegedly hit his door in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of someone carrying a rifle and threatening people at 21 West River Dr. around 1:30 p.m. learned that a man and a woman were leaving their apartment when they encountered another man at the front entrance holding a rifle at a “low ready position,” according to Manchester police.

He allegedly complained that the couple’s children had hit his door.

Police set up a perimeter around the building due to the uncertainty of the situation and saw the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Tyler Jones, leaving the complex and getting into a vehicle, police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and Jones was placed under arrest without incident.

He is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court — North Thursday on two counts of criminal threatening.

