WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who crashed a stolen vehicle into a business in Worcester over the weekend repeatedly punched and attempted to carjack a woman who stopped at the scene to assist him, police said.

William Vasbinder, 40, of Putnam, Connecticut, is facing charges including assault and battery, carjacking, operating a vehicle without a license, leaving the scene of property damage, and using a motor vehicle without authority, according to the Worcester Police Department.

An officer on patrol in the area of 575 Park Avenue on Saturday around 2 a.m. was flagged down by a woman who said she had pulled over to help a man who crashed a vehicle into the concrete foundation of a business sign, police said.

The woman kept her key in the ignition, approached the crashed vehicle, and attempted to render aid, but 40-year-old William Vasbinder allegedly emerged from the wreckage and ran to the victim’s car.

When the woman tried to pull Vasbinder from her driver’s seat, police say he repeatedly punched her with a closed fist.

Vasbinderin allegedly fled the scene on foot when he heard police sirens. He was later found in the area of 90 Birch Street and taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)