BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man who drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday night succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported of a person shot in the area of 1510 Tremont St. learned that the victim had driven himself to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.

