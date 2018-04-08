Police: Man who drove SUV into 7-Eleven in Lawrence charged with OUI

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested and charged with OUI after police said he drove his SUV through a 7-Eleven in Lawrence.

The crash happened at the 7-Eleven on Lowell Street. Police arrested the driver and he was charged with OUI, operating without a license and reckless driving.

Police said a 64-year-old man inside the store was hit by the SUV. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with a leg injury.

