MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who escaped a transitional housing unit in New Hampshire earlier this month is now wanted in connection with three bank robberies in the state, authorities announced Friday.

Michael Wells, 55, has been identified as a suspect in two robberies in Manchester at St. Mary’s Bank on Hooksett Road on Aug. 26 and Citizens Bank on Elm Street on Aug. 12, as well as a TD Bank in Nashua on Aug. 25, according to the Manchester Police Department.

In all of the robberies, police say Wells handed the teller a note claiming he had a gun, but no weapon was shown.

Wells is on escape status after walking away from the Calumet Transitional Housing building in Manchester.

He is also a sex offender who allegedly failed to notify law enforcement of his address change.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

