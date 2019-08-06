Police: Man who failed to register as sex offender caught with crystal meth

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man who failed to register as a sex offender was caught with crystal meth when he was placed under arrest on Sunday morning.

An officer who was speaking with three people outside of an apartment on Mammoth Road in Manchester about 9:57 a.m. arrested David Ogilvie, 44, after determining that he had a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender, according to Manchester police.

After placing him under arrest, police say Ogilvie was found to be in possession of a small bag of crystal methamphetamine.

He was transported to the Hooksett Police Department, where he was booked, processed, and refused bail.

He was taken to Merrimack County Jail to await arraignment in Merrimack County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)