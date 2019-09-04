Police: Man who failed to register as sex offender caught with pants down at MBTA station

Transit Police Dept.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who police say failed to register as a sex offender was arrested after officers allegedly caught him with his pants down while responding to a report of a man committing a lewd act at an MBTA station Tuesday night.

Officers on patrol at Dudley Station in Roxbury were approached by a concerned citizen who told them that she observed 58-year-old Michael Young committing a lewd act, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say Young was later found near a bus berth with his zipper down and pants sagging low.

Young was arrested and booked on a charge of open and gross lewdness.

He is also facing a charge of failing to list himself on the state’s sex offender registry.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending