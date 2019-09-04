Police: Man who failed to register as sex offender caught with pants down at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who police say failed to register as a sex offender was arrested after officers allegedly caught him with his pants down while responding to a report of a man committing a lewd act at an MBTA station Tuesday night.

Officers on patrol at Dudley Station in Roxbury were approached by a concerned citizen who told them that she observed 58-year-old Michael Young committing a lewd act, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say Young was later found near a bus berth with his zipper down and pants sagging low.

Young was arrested and booked on a charge of open and gross lewdness.

He is also facing a charge of failing to list himself on the state’s sex offender registry.

