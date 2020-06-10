Police: Man who fled chase in stolen car with dog inside spit on cops, said he had COVID-19, defecated in cruiser

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday in a car he stole while someone’s dog was still inside repeatedly spit on officers while claiming to have COVID-19 and defecated in both the cruiser and booking area of the barracks after he was tracked down in Plymouth, state police say.

Shortly after Braintree police put out a bulletin about a white Ford Explorer that had been stolen from a pet supply parking lot around 10 a.m. with a Quincy resident’s dog inside, a trooper working a detail on Route 3 in Kingston was almost struck by the vehicle as it blew by him at a high rate of speed, according to state police.

Despite having the tires deflated by a tire deflation device, the driver, later identified as Hazma Conner, 29, allegedly continued southbound on Route 3, where he was involved in a crash on the ramp from Route 3 southbound to Route 44 westbound before fleeing from the vehicle in the area of Commerce Way in Plymouth.

When he was tracked down, police say Conner refused to give his name, resisted arrest, spit on toopers, said he was COVID-19 positive, and then defecated in the cruiser and the barracks’ booking area.

He has been charged with motor vehicle offenses, making threats, witness intimidation, refusing to identify himself, vandalism, and resisting arrest. He has not yet been tested for COVID-19.

A hazardous waste cleanup company was contacted to clean the cruiser and the barracks. Three troopers involved in taking the suspect into custody and then controlling him at the barracks were put on a brief leave and will be monitored for symptoms.

The dog that was in the vehicle when it was stolen was located yesterday in Somerville and has been reunited with his family. Police believe Conner drove to the Boston area after stealing the vehicle and left the dog there.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)