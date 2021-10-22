BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of following a woman home before trying to get into her house was arrested after breaking into another Brookline home, police said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Lawrence Road just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday met with the homeowner who said he confronted an unknown man who had entered his garage through a closed door, according to Brookline police.

The suspect, later identified as Miguel Angel Martinez, 48, of Boston, left without incident and began walking down the street, police said.

Officers located Martinez at the intersection of Lawrence and Stearns roads and placed him under arrest after being positively identified by the homeowner, police added.

As police continued their investigation, several officers reportedly noticed that Martinez strongly resembled the suspect wanted for an attempted break-in on Chatham Street that happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In that incident, Martinez followed a woman through the neighborhood before she got to her home and locked the door, police said.

He began walking around the property, checking doors, windows, and the bulkhead before being confronted by the homeowner through a Ring doorbell, police added.

Martinez is facing a charge of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony in connection with both break-ins.

He currently has several open cases out of Boston, including breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, and open and gross lewdness, according to police.

Martinez’s bail has been revoked.

