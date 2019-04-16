Police: Man who had cocaine, thousands in cash stuffed in underwear told officers to keep money

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who tried to bargain for his release by telling officers to keep $9,000 in cash that was found stuffed in his underwear next to a bag of cocaine was arrested early Saturday morning following a traffic stop in Hingham, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of Whiting Street and Cushing Street about 1:30 a.m. initiated a stop after observing the driver of a 2018 Audi SUV pull over at a green light in between two travel lanes before driving through a red light, according to the Hingham Department.

Once stopped, 25-year-old Adonis Armando Ruiz, of Mattapan, allegedly left his SUV in drive, took his foot off the brake, and abruptly drove forward. An officer then used a loudspeaker to have Ruiz shift into park.

Officials say Ruiz’s eyes appeared heavy, red, bloodshot, glassy and his pupils appeared dilated. A very strong odor of fresh marijuana was also said to be pouring out of the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Ruiz and his SUV is said to have yielded a rolled marijuana blunt, a duffel bag with packages of gummies containing marijuana, three bags containing about 15 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, two cellphones, 200 small empty plastic baggies, numerous boxes and packages of unopened THC edibles.

About $13,000 in cash, $9,000 of which was found in tucked away in Ruiz’s underwear, was taken as evidence. Officials say a bag filled with 16 grams of cocaine was also hidden away next to the cash.

When officers removed the hidden cash from his underwear, Ruiz allegedly told them that they could keep it if they let him leave. That proposal was denied and he was taken into custody.

Ruiz is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), possession of marijuana) with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), operating under the influence of drugs (suspected marijuana), marked lanes violation, and failure to obey a traffic signal.

A request was submitted to the Registry of Motor Vehicles for Ruiz’s license to be suspended as an immediate threat.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hingham District Court.

